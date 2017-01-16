In Ado-Ekiti: Police arraign three men for stealing

Three men have been granted bail in the sum of N200,000 for stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

Two men, Babatunde John, 45, Alao Olasunkanmi, 34 , and one other were on Monday arraigned in an an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo, told the Court that the accused persons committed the offence between December 21 and December 31 at Jobufet filing station on Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo said that the accused persons conspired among themselves to with stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

He said the offence contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor said that John and Olasunkanmi unlawfully stole N1, 950,000 ‎property of Akin Kolawole, the Director of Jobufet Oil and Gas Ltd.

He said the offence was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol. 1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Leranmo also said that John and Oladekoye Olalekan on December 20 obtaining money under false pretence from Kolawole.

He said the said money was for the purchase of petroleum product and diesel oil for Olalekan valued N2, 250,000.

Leranmo said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol. 1 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty, and their counsel, Mr Kayode Oyeyemi, applied for their bail and promised that they would not jump bail.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to each of the accused persons in the sum of N200, 000 with two responsible sureties having a verifiable address.

He adjourned the case to February 24 for further hearing.

