In Brazil: At least 33 killed in prison – government

Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 escaped

At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.

"Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours," the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now "under control."

Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 prisoners escaped a few days ago.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

