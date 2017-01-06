Pages Navigation Menu

In Brazil: At least 33 killed in prison – government

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Video grab released by Folha de Boa Vista shows relatives of inmates gathering outside the Agricola de Monte Cristo prison in Boa Vista, in the northern Brazilian state of Roraima, on October 16, 2016 after at least 10 inmates were killed in clashes

Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 escaped

At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.

"Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours," the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now "under control."

Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 prisoners escaped a few days ago.

