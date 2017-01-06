In Brazil: At least 33 killed in prison – government
Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 escaped
At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.
"Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours," the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now "under control."
Rioting inmates decapitated their rivals in brutal fighting between two gangs in a Brazilian jail that left 56 dead, while 144 prisoners escaped a few days ago.
This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG