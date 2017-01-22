Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Brazil: Deadly clash leaves 27 dead in northern region

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The killings took place over a daylong stretch from Friday into Saturday, and included what authorities said appeared to be several execution-style murders.

A wave of violence has left 27 people dead in the Brazilian state of Para, a bloodletting authorities say might have been provoked by the murder of a police officer.

The killings took place over a daylong stretch from Friday into Saturday, and included what authorities said appeared to be several execution-style murders.

A government statement said officials are investigating whether the deadly violence — centered mostly in and around the city of Belem — was linked to the death of Rafael da Silva Costa, an officer fatally shot early Friday during a police operation on the city outskirts.

Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north, which has also been wracked by prison violence that claimed the lives of scores of inmates in recent weeks.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.