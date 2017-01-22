In Brazil: Deadly clash leaves 27 dead in northern region

The killings took place over a daylong stretch from Friday into Saturday, and included what authorities said appeared to be several execution-style murders.

A wave of violence has left 27 people dead in the Brazilian state of Para, a bloodletting authorities say might have been provoked by the murder of a police officer.

A government statement said officials are investigating whether the deadly violence — centered mostly in and around the city of Belem — was linked to the death of Rafael da Silva Costa, an officer fatally shot early Friday during a police operation on the city outskirts.

Brazil has had an unusually bloody start to the year, especially in its impoverished north, which has also been wracked by prison violence that claimed the lives of scores of inmates in recent weeks.

