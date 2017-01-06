In Djibouti: Cocaine disguised as flour seized by authorities
Prosecutor Maki Omar Abdoulkader said the cocaine, with a street value of one billion Djibouti
Djibouti police found 500 kg of cocaine disguised as flour in a shipment from Brazil – in what authorities said on Thursday was their biggest seizure of the drug.
francs (5.62 million dollars), had been discovered at the main port – a major hub for the Horn of Africa.
