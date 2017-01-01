In Edo: Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

Reports revealed that ACP, Christopher Osakue, killed himself with his service pistol at his residence in Upper Sokponba, Benin City.

Christopher Osakue, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Edo State, has reportedly committed suicide after shooting himself with a pistol.

The deceased, who was just transferred from Ondo State killed himself at his residence located at Upper Sokponba, Benin City.

Punch News reported that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 28, 2016.

It was also disclosed that Osakue was already recovering from a partial stroke which he has been dealing with for quite some time.

His suicide was perfectly timed, making sure to get rid of a woman and a little boy living with him by sending them on an errand.

Haliru Gwandu, the Edo State Commissioner of Police confirmed the suicide on Friday, December 31, 2016.

The weapon used in committing the act was one signed by the Ondo State Police Command, from the deceased was posted.

