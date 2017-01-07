Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru’s mother – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru's mother
Pulse Nigeria
Omoigui passed on at a Lagos hospital following complications from gunshot injuries she received from armed robbers. Published: 11.09; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Adams Oshiomhole play. Adams Oshiomhole. (Nigeria Today) …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.