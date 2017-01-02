In Ekiti: 206 Indigent Students Get Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme

No fewer than 206 students of secondary schools, undergraduates in tertiary institutions and students of the Nigerian Law School went home with cheques for their scholarship from legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN). The beneficiaries who were joined by their parents and well wishers expressed their appreciation to the former President of the Nigerian Bar …

