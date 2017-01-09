Pages Navigation Menu

In Enugu: APGA Chairman dies at 47

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Politics

Nwabueze Okafor

Okafor died at about 8am on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Niger Foundation Hospital in Enugu State.

Factional Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Nwabueze Okafor, is dead.

“You know he had suffered some illness when he was council chairman. Maybe the illness came back or something but I can tell you I was informed he died this morning (yesterday),” an associate of Okafor told Vanguard.

His death has also been confirmed by APGA’s Assistant National Financial Secretary, Okechukwu Nkolagu.

ALSO READAPGA suspends South East National Vice Chairman

More details later.

