In Gambia: Minister resigns over President Jammeh’s refusal to accept defeat

The minister described Jammeh's rejection of the election results as "an attempt to subvert the express will" of the Gambian people.

The Information Minister of Gambia, Sheriff Bojang, has resigned to oppose President Yahya Jammeh‘s refusal to accept defeat in the December presidential election, BBC reports.

Bojang described the President’s rejection of the election results as "an attempt to subvert the express will" of the Gambian people.

State television, however, reported that the minister was sacked.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat and congratulated the pronounced winner of the election, Adama Barrow, but later made a U-turn, citing electoral "abnormalities."

"The Gambia has decided and we must accept and respect this decision," Bojang said in a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will on Friday, January 13, lead a mediation team of African leaders to The Gambia to persuade Jammeh to step down.

The UN Security Council has called on Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years, to leave office.

The Gambia has not had a smooth transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1965 and regional grouping Ecowas has placed forces on standby in case Jammeh does not step down.

