In Gambia: US welcomes peaceful power transition

The United States Government on Monday expressed support for the ongoing peaceful transition of power in The Gambia and congratulated President Adama Barrow on his inauguration.

The U.S government also commended the leadership roles of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional partners in addressing the situation in the Gambia.

Mr Mark Toner, U.S. Department of State’s Acting Spokesperson also said in a statement that his government appreciated the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh’s decision to leave peacefully.

The U.S. government said that it lent its voice to President Barrow’s call for Gambians to unite and work together as brothers and sisters for the future of The Gambia.

Toner said that his government also applauded the commitment to democracy and the restraint shown by the Gambian people over the past weeks.

“The United States is proud of our close ties to the people of The Gambia.

“We look forward to working closely with President Barrow and his team to achieve the aspirations of all Gambians,’’ he added.

