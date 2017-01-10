In India: Man sticks rolling pin in wife’s intestines for being infertile

A man is on the run for brutalizing his wife as punishment for not bearing him children.

A rolling pin was found lodged in the intestines of a 38-year-old woman which was reportedly meant to be punishment for being unable to bear children.

Her husband allegedly stuck the 40cm rolling pin inside her intestines and was only discovered after the victim was rushed to a hospital in Haldwani, India in December 2016, following complaints of severe abdominal pains and swelling.

According to the reports, doctors at the Dr Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College Hospital, initially tried to x-ray the woman but was unable to confirm her injuries as the x-ray cannot pick up wooden materials.

Fortunately, a team of five doctors operated on the victim and discovered the rolling pin inside her intestines.

The police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) was informed of the incident by the hospital after the woman had been unable to elaborate on the incident.

Vice-chairperson of NCW, Amita Lokhani, said:

“The matter came to me a day after the operation. The woman was in a terrible condition when I first visited her. She was not only in pain but terrified to speak to anyone. I tried asking her what had happened but she did not say a word and kept crying.

“Her husband was present at the time. I continued visiting her for three days and eventually she opened up on the third day while her husband was away. She told me she was infertile and her husband often tortured her.”

The suspect who is now on the run, is being charged with rape and grievous bodily harm.

