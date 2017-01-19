Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Ivory Coast: Port seeks to resume operations as mutiny spreads

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Ivory Coast's main port of Abidjan, one of Africa's biggest, was shut down when angry security forces began firing into the air amid protests by mutinous troops

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

&#034;Port authorities and the state&#039;s services have implemented security measures leading to a return to calm at 11:30 am (GMT),&#034;

Ivory Coast’s main port of Abidjan, one of Africa’s biggest, was shut down Wednesday when angry security forces began firing into the air during protests by mutinous troops, port staff said.

Port management later issued a statement saying it was working to ensure that operations could resume.

"Port authorities and the state’s services have implemented security measures leading to a return to calm at 11:30 am (GMT)," management said in a statement.

"These measures are still in place now, permitting port operations to resume as normal."

It was not immediately clear whether the port had reopened.

Earlier, port staff in the world’s top cocoa producer said paramilitary police involved in a mutiny over pay had fired into the air at the port at around 10:00 am (GMT).

"Then they chased us away. Everyone left," a port employee told AFP, asking not to be identified.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.