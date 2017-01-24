In Kano: Police arraign labourer for allegedly beating, wounding 10-yr-old daughter

A middle aged labourer has been docked for causing grievous hurt to his 10-year-old daughter.

The police in Kano on Monday arraigned a 50-year-old labourer, Saminu Umar, at a Senior Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing grievous hurt to his 10-year-old daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused is a resident at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano.

The Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, however, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the case till Feb.20.

The prosecutor, Insp Yusuf Sale, had earlier told the court that one Abdullahi Inusa (Mai Unguwa) of the defendant’s address, and Rabiu Umar, jointly reported the case to Rijiyar Zaki Police Division Kano on Sunday.

“On the same day at about 10a.m., the defendant beat his daughter, Naja’atu and as a result, she sustained serious injuries on her eyes, mouth and hand.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 238 and 244 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge against him.

