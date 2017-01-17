In Kenya: Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft, burnt to death

A woman and her daughter, aged 95 and 53 respectively, have been burnt to death on allegations of witchcraft.

A woman and her daughter have been burnt to death in their home following accusations of being witches.

The residents of their village in Kisii County in Kenya, reportedly burnt the two women alive for alleged witchcraft.

Tuko News reports that the two women, aged 95-years-old and 53-years-old respectively, were burnt to death inside their home.

ALSO READ: 2 men burnt to death in Cross River over alleged witchcraft

Photos show the home on fire but none of the culprits who began the fire.

According to the reports, burning suspected witches, especially the aged, to death has quickly become a trend in Kisii county.

‘Witch’ burning is a common and illegal practice in African countries, especially in East African countries like Tanzania and even Kenya.

May their souls rest in peace.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

