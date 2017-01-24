In Kogi: Court remands man in prison over kidnap of 5-year-old boy

A man has been remanded in jail over a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

A Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a man, Abdulkareem Dahiru, in prison over alleged kidnap of a five-year-old boy.

The Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, ordered that Dahiru should be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe and advised him to get a lawyer to represent him.

“The court cannot take your plea because you have no counsel representing you. I want you to get a lawyer before the next date of adjournment,’’ he ruled.

Dahiru is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Mohammed Abaji told the court that the accused committed the offences with three others along Okene-Lokoja Road, opposite Federal College of Education, Okene.

He alleged that the accused had been on the run since the boy was kidnapped, but was arrested at Okengwe in Okene Local Government Area following a tip-off

He said investigations showed that the accused and members of his gang belonged to a dreadful group that indulged in armed robbery in Okene.

The offences contravened Section 97(1) of The Penal Code and Section 4 of the Kogi State Kidnapping and Other Related Offences Law, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Feb. 7 for mention.

