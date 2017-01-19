In Lagos: Bus driver remanded in prison for sleep-driving

Commercial bus driver has been remanded in jail for reckless driving and damaging a vehicle.

After pleading guilty to sleep-driving, a 32-year-old driver, Yusuf Balogun, was on Thursday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Balogun, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on reckless driving and damaging a vehicle.

He pleaded guilty on both counts.

According to Prosecutor Eruada Victor, the accused committed the offences on Jan. 1 at Post Office along Agege Motor Road in Agege, a Lagos suburb.

“The accused drove a Volkswagen commercial bus with registration no. APP 461 XJ in a reckless and dangerous manner on a public highway.

“The accused was asleep while driving and rammed into a Honda pilot jeep marked KJA 61 BR and damaged the car belonging to the complainant, Mr Gbenga Ajisafe."

Victor told the court that the accused drove on the public highway without prescribed papers including driver’s licence, vehicle licence, certificates of road worthiness and insurance.

The offences contravened Sections 19, 23 and 6 of the Road Traffic Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2012.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, ordered that the accused should be kept at Kirikiri Prisons until Jan. 25, the next date of adjournment for facts and sentence.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

