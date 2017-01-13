In Lagos: Civil servant, 33, docked over alleged fraud

A 33-year-old woman has been arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

For allegedly obtaining over a million naira from a man under the pretext of marrying him, a 33-year-old woman, Oluwaseye Ajeigbe, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, a civil servant, who resides at 60, Akinola St., Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for alleged fraud, stealing, obtaining by false pretences and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the offences were committed between December 2015 and April 2016 in Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the accused and the complainant, Mr Collins Akinsiku, met on Facebook and became lovers.

“Akinsiku is based in the UK, while the accused is here in Lagos; they started chatting and fell in love with themselves on the internet.

“The Akinsiku family had gone to the accused house for an introduction on Jan. 17, 2016,” he said.

The complainant said that after the introduction, the accused was to come to the UK to visit the complainant, but she never did.

“The complainant sent more than a million naira to the accused’s GTBank account, to process her visa.

“Thereafter, the accused changed her account password and token, so that the complainant would not have access to it anymore.

“She cut off completely from the complainant. And when he saw the moves and demanded for his money, she threatened to kill him,’’ the prosecutor said.

Aigbokhan said that the complainant financed all the expenses incurred on the introduction.

The offences contravened Sections 230, 278,312 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Ajeigbe, however, entered a not guilty plea.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akokhia, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akokhia adjourned the case to March 28, for mention.

