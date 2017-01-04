In Lagos Man charged to court for chasing people with broken bottle – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Lagos Man charged to court for chasing people with broken bottle
Pulse Nigeria
The accused was arraigned on a three-count charge of attempt to commit felony, assault and breach of peace. Published: 15.32 , Refreshed: 16.28; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Court gavel play. Court gavel. (This Day) …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG