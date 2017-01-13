In Lagos: State Assembly confirms 4 political nominees

The Lagos state lawmakers have confirmed four political appointees whose names were submitted by Gov. Ambode.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed four nominees of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for various offices.

The state lawmakers confirmed Mr Hakeem Dickson as the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), and Mrs Jokotola Ogundimu as the Chairman, Lagos State Audit Service Commission.

They also approved the nomination of Mr Ayo Adebusoye and Mr Mobolaji Aare as members of the Lagos State Public Procurement Board.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to their satisfactory response to questions when they appeared before the House.

After confirming them through voice votes, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa directed the Acting Clerk to communicate the approval to the governor.

Dickson, appearing before the lawmakers, apologised for earlier assuming office before being confirmed by the House.

“It was an oversight that occurred, that would never repeat itself in any other assignment in the future,” he said.

Dickson, a former Chairman of Surulere Local Government, promised to execute to the letter the provisions in the law that established the Safety Commission.

“Each house in the State must have to comply with the provision of having 5-6 Kg fire extinguisher to combat fire when it occurs in their houses.

“Also, every building must comply with the provision on insurance to mitigate effects of disasters,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legislators had in the recent past directed Dickson to vacate his headship of the commission for failure to get clearance from the House.

Following his confirmation, however, the Speaker told him to address the safety problems posed by articulated vehicles, fire incidents, pits and wells in the state.

The speaker said the tasks before the new DG were enormous, urging him to him address them thoroughly, to achieve the desired results.

The House adjourned its plenary session till Feb.28

