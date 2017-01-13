Pages Navigation Menu

In Lagos: Two docked over theft of N.12m motor parts, assault

Arrest

Two men have been arraigned in court over charges of theft and assault.

Two middle-aged men on Friday appeared before Mrs Bola Olagbegi-Adelabu of an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing motor parts valued at N120,000 and also assaulting one Kazeem Akadiri.

The accused, Oyekachi Nworie, 21;  and Stephen Njoku, 19, were arraigned  on a two-count charge of theft and assault.

The prosecutor, Cpl Mary Ajiteru, said the accused committed the offences on Jan. 6 at about 7.00 a.m.

Ajiteru told the court that the offences were committed at Unity Street in Ajegunle area of Ikorodu.

She said the accused stole motor spare parts worth N120,000 and belonging to Akadiri.

“These accused unlawfully took the spare parts after they assaulted the complainant.

“Akadiri suffered pains on his face from the blows the accused dealt on  him before stealing his property,’’ she added.

Ajiteru said the offences contravened Sections 285 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,  2011.

The accused, whose addresses and professions were not stated, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Olagbegi-Adelabu granted the accused N50,000 bail each with one  surety each.

According to her, each surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments.

The case was  adjourned till  Feb. 9 for trial.

