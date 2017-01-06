In Maiduguri: Four women arrested for operating baby factory

Baby factory syndicate of four have been arraigned before a court and remanded in jail.

Four women have been arrested by the police and arraigned before a Borno State High Court for operating a baby factory .

The ringleader identified as Ngozi Nwokocha was arrested alongside three others in the Galadima area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ALSO READ: Police raid baby factory in Imo, arrest pregnant women

Twitter user @Dan-Borno shared her photo online, revealing that the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each .

According to the reports, the women harboured young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and upon delivery, the babies are sold off.

The accused reportedly pleaded guilty to the crime and have been remanded in jail by the presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru.

ALSO READ: 37-yr-old woman arraigned for selling baby for N100K

The case was subsequently adjourned to January 9, 2017.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

