In Mexico: Seven mutilated bodies found in tourist port

Eyewitnesses say a message on the vehicle's windshield was signed by the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel.

Seven headless, mutilated bodies were found in a taxi abandoned in the tourist resort of Manzanillo in western Mexico, apparently victims of the country’s drug violence epidemic, local officials said Sunday.

"They were mutilated, apparently decapitated, and one of the victims was a woman," the port city’s police chief Carlos Heredia told AFP.

He said a message on the vehicle’s windshield was signed by the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel, which is blamed for a surge in murders in the tiny Pacific state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located.

