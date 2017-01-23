In Myanmar: President calls for best use of press freedom for peace, development

The president made the call at the opening of 2017 Nobel-Myanmar Literary Festival at the National Theatre in Yangon.

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw, has called on the citizens of the country to make the best use of press freedom to enhance peace and development, a media report said on Monday.

The report said the president made the call at the opening of 2017 Nobel-Myanmar Literary Festival at the National Theatre in Yangon.

He said that individual freedom, which does not harm others, freedom of the citizens as well as freedom of the press were currently being enjoyed in Myanmar.

He urged the people to work for the peace, progress and development and of the country as well as the emergence of good creative literature.

Over 140 bookshops participated in the festival that would end on Tuesday.

The opening of the festival, which was followed by paper reading session, was also attended by Speaker of the House of Nationalities (Upper House) U Mann Win Khaing Than.

This is the third year that the Nobel-Myanmar Literary Festival was launched.

