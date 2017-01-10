In Nepal: Wild elephant kills Indian tourist

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village

A wild elephant killed an Indian tourist in Nepal’s largest national park on Tuesday in the second deadly attack in recent months.

The 22-year-old woman was returning on foot with her parents from a jungle safari in Chitwan National Park when the elephant charged at the group.

"She was immediately taken to a hospital but died while under treatment," Chitwan’s police chief Deepak Thapa told AFP.

"Her parents were not hurt."

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern district of Bardia.

There are about 300 elephants in Nepal, mostly domesticated. They are used to take tourists on jungle rides and for anti-poaching patrols in the country’s national parks.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

