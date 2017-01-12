In new report, Human Rights Watch slams Nigeria’s 2016 rights record
The organisation said violent crackdown on protesters marred Nigeria’s security reform efforts.
The post In new report, Human Rights Watch slams Nigeria’s 2016 rights record appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG