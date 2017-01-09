In Ogun: Mystery trees with inscription of Allah cause excitement

People from within Ogun State and other parts of Nigeria visited the houses where the strange trees were found in masses.

Residents of Ota in Ogun State and indeed beyond, have been thrown into excitement after the name of Allah was boldly of two mysterious trees in the state.

According to the Daily Post News, "the Moringa trees were found at No.6, and No.9, Unity Street, Ire-akari Estate, Iloye, Abule Iroko, Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun state on Dec 24, 2016 and Jan. 2, 2017, respectively."

The owner of the house where one of the trees were found, Michael Ibironke, admitted that the occurrence was a strange one to him.

Being a Christian by faith, Ibironke had to call in some Islamic clerics to make sense out of the situation which has turned his house to a tourist attraction.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said:

“On December 26, 2016, we celebrated Christmas party in my compound and did not t discover anything.

“But on the Jan. 2, while I was doing my morning exercise with my wife, she called my attention to it. My wife was the one that discovered it.

“We are not a Muslim, so we called a Muslim brother (Mr Ajibade) to explain the strange thing. We also invited an Imam, who also confirmed it.

“Over 10,000 people of different faith have visited my house since Jan. 2. On Thursday at about 12noon, my son counted over 3,000 people.

“We are not complaining about the disturbance, because it will mean we do not value the work of God.

“We are happy about it, people are greeting and praying for us.

“What happened has not affected our faith as Christian. People are celebrating and praising God. It is a mystery to everyone.

“We have been receiving people from different places Mushin, Ifo, Owode-Yewa and even from Omu-Aran in Kwara.

“My house has become a tourist centre. What God revealed to us is that He is the greatest, no man is equal to Him and He can reveal Himself in anyway."

Some religious scholars, Muslims and Christians alike have termed the occurrence to be a world wonder showing the magnificence of God.

