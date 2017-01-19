Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Pictures: Fashola At The January Nextier Power Dialogue

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, attended the January Power Dialogue Session on 2016 Power Sector Review & 2017 Power Policy Direction organised by Nextier Power Ltd. It took place at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18 Libreville Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja on Wednesday 18th, January 2017.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.