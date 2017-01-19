In Pictures: Fashola At The January Nextier Power Dialogue

The Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, attended the January Power Dialogue Session on 2016 Power Sector Review & 2017 Power Policy Direction organised by Nextier Power Ltd. It took place at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18 Libreville Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja on Wednesday 18th, January 2017.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

