In Pictures: Fashola At The January Nextier Power Dialogue
The Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, attended the January Power Dialogue Session on 2016 Power Sector Review & 2017 Power Policy Direction organised by Nextier Power Ltd. It took place at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 18 Libreville Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja on Wednesday 18th, January 2017.
