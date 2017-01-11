In Pictures: Fashola Inspects 10 Ikeja West 330/132 Kv Transmission Station

Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected the TCN’s Ikeja West 330/132 KV Transmission Station, Ayobo along with the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Abubakar Atiku(left), Chairman, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina(right) and Managing Director, Transmission Service Provider, Engr. Tom Uwah.

