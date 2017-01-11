Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Pictures: Fashola Inspects 10 Ikeja West 330/132 Kv Transmission Station

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola inspected the TCN’s Ikeja West 330/132 KV Transmission Station, Ayobo along with the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Abubakar Atiku(left), Chairman, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Kola Adesina(right) and Managing Director, Transmission Service Provider, Engr. Tom Uwah.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.