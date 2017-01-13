In Port Harcourt DSS rescues 4 kidnap victims – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigeria Today
|
In Port Harcourt DSS rescues 4 kidnap victims
Pulse Nigeria
He said a staff of the service sustained gunshot injuries while three members of the gang were killed during exchange of gun fire. Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; PUlse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Department of State …
4 kidnap victims rescued in Port Harcourt
DSS nabs Boko member in Kaduna, rescues 4 oil workers from kidnappers
Three Kidnappers Die As DSS Rescues Oil Company Workers In Rivers State
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG