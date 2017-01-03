In Rivers: PDP says APC Senator, Magnus Abe will soon be removed

Abe, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the Rivers South-East senatorial seat in December 2016.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has said that the election petition tribunal will soon remove Senator Magnus Abe.

The Rivers PDP made the comment via a statement released on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

The statement reads:

“The right of the people of Rivers southeast senatorial district to select the candidate of their choice through the ballot box is sacrosanct and must not be toyed with.”

“The PDP will never rest until this injustice against the people is addressed and the opportunity to have a candidate of their choice given to them as of right.

“The party has sufficient evidence to show that what happened in the Rivers southeast senatorial district on December 10, 2016 was nothing but a display of military bravado against the PDP and the Ogoni people, orchestrated by the combined forces of Magnus Abe, Barry Mpigi, on one hand, and the men of SARS, police and army on the other hand.

“We are upbeat that the PDP would have the last laugh at the election petitions tribunal. Magnus Abe is only a caretaker senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was smuggled into the senate with the connivance of INEC, SARS, army and the police. His tenure in the senate will be short-lived.

“Abe had, in the past weeks, been concocting results in his private residence, just to ensure that they tally with figures manufactured for him by INEC. These were some of the measures being taken by the caretaker senator in anticipation of his fraudulent declaration by the INEC being challenged by the PDP.”

The Rivers state legislative elections took place on December 10, 2016.

