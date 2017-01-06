IN THE INDEPENDENT: Kizza Besigye’s biggest mistake
COVER STORY
Kizza Besigye’s biggest mistake: On Feb.2, Kizza Besigye, the former Presidential flag bearer for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), called the press to announce a new pressure group he is calling the People’s Government Network.
THE LAST WORD
ECOMOG’s Gambian gamble: The likely dangers of the Western African states’ attempts to impose a solution on The Gambia.
ANALYSIS
Oil and gas boom in 2017: Setting up an oil refinery remains a big headache for the country’s oil and gas resources.
RWANDA
Rwanda’s Twa challenge: Historically Marginalised People want more from the government.
ANALYSIS
Museveni faces tough 2017: Protests to increase if economy, security brutality worsen.
HEALTH
Slum health is not like urban health: Why we must distinguish between the two.
BUSINESS
Economy to rebound? : Business captains punch holes in Bank of Uganda projections.
BUSINESS
Steel troubles melt away in 2017: Sector positive on government promise of deals in infrastructure projects.
BUSINESS
Banks project a better year: BoU cut its central bank rate from 13% in October to 12% in December to stimulate economic activities.
ART
When goldsmith turns to paper beads: Anyone who knows the exploits of Ugandan artist Sanaa Gateja can state without fear of criticism for journalistic exaggeration that he is the only remnant of the early post-colonial crop still actively turning and influencing the wheels of contemporary art.
SOCIETY
Mayiga’s mission: Is Katikkiro’s third book Uganda: `7-Key Idea’ a presidential manifesto?.
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Judith Nassali helps women, girls: Judith Nassali is the National Director for African Women and Girls Organisation in Uganda. Her work involves helping women “walk into self-discovery” and have an optimistic approach towards life.
The post IN THE INDEPENDENT: Kizza Besigye’s biggest mistake appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG