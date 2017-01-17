In the wake of a tumultuous year, the global elite face a world of uncertainty
This year is different. As the world’s financial, corporate and political elites gather this week for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the global economic order is teetering. The question is whether it can be rescued. In 2016, history began another chapter. Donald Trump’s U.S. election…
