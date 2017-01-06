In US: Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 dead

BBC reports that the incident occurred at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 of the airport, just before 1300 local time.

Five people have been reported killed by a gunman at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, United States.

Dozens of police cars and ambulances are said to have rushed to the scene.

A former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who was at the scene tweeted: "I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

A witness, John Schlicher, told MSNBC that the gunman was a "slender man", who may be in his 20s, was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt.

The gunman identified as Esteban Santiago was shot by police as he attempted to reload, Schlicher said.

He added that his mother-in-law administered first aid to someone who was shot in the head.

