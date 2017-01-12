Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Venezuela: Opposition rules out more crisis talks

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Venezuelan opposition coalition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) leader Jesus Torrealba, seen in December 2016, said of Vatican-backed talks with the government, "The dialogue cannot be seen to be a joke, a way of wasting the country's time"

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

&#034;The dialogue cannot be seen to be a joke, a way of wasting the country&#039;s time,&#034; said MUD leader Jesus Torrealba on the radio.

Venezuela’s opposition Wednesday ruled out a return to talks with the government aimed at easing the economic crisis in the volatile oil-producing country.

Vatican-backed talks broke down in December with the center-right MUD coalition (the Democratic Unity Roundtable) accusing socialist President Nicolas Maduro‘s government of bad faith.

"The dialogue cannot be seen to be a joke, a way of wasting the country’s time," said MUD leader Jesus Torrealba on the radio.

He said a round of talks previously scheduled for January 13 would not take place, though his side was willing to meet with Vatican intermediaries.

The MUD wants a vote on ousting Maduro, blaming him for an economic crisis that has led to shortages of food and medicine, sparking riots and looting.

Maduro refuses to allow any such vote before a general election due in 2018. He says the crisis is the result of what he calls a "capitalist conspiracy."

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.