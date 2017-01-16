In video: Balewa’s visit to US in 1961

On the invitation of former US President John F Kennedy, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa of Nigeria visited Washington DC, US in 1961 Watch the United States Information Service video here: Yesterday, Nigeria marked the 51st anniversary of the first coup which took place on 15 January 1966. Watching this video cannot but evoke feelings of nostagia, pity and regret that Balewa and others were cut down by coupists Credit:

