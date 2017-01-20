#Inauguration: “I congratulate you as you begin your tenure today” – Goodluck Jonathan writes Donald Trump
As the United States of America prepares to swear in Donald Trump as its 45th president, former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has penned a congratulatory letter to the real estate mogul, wishing him well as he begins a new journey. Jonathan posted the letter on his Facebook page. Read below: Dear Donald J. Trump, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG