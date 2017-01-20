#Inauguration: “I congratulate you as you begin your tenure today” – Goodluck Jonathan writes Donald Trump

As the United States of America prepares to swear in Donald Trump as its 45th president, former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has penned a congratulatory letter to the real estate mogul, wishing him well as he begins a new journey. Jonathan posted the letter on his Facebook page. Read below: Dear Donald J. Trump, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

