Inauguration: Obamas welcome Trumps to White House
Outgoing President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Friday received incoming President Donald Trump and wife Melania to the White House. The outgoing president and the First Lady will host a tea and coffee reception with Trump and his wife, according to reports. The pair will ride with their wives to the inauguration at Capitol Hill from the White House.
