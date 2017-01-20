Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inauguration: Obamas welcome Trumps to White House

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Outgoing President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Friday received incoming President Donald Trump and wife Melania to the White House. The outgoing president and the First Lady will host a tea and coffee reception with Trump and his wife, according to reports. The pair will ride with their wives to the inauguration at Capitol Hill from the White House.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.