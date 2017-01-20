Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#InaugurationDay: Donald Trump becomes 45th President of The United States of America | BellaNaijarians share your thoughts on the New President

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the Unitted States of America and he pledges to put America first. There was a smooth and peaceful transfer of power at the inauguration ceremony. On a raised platform on the flag-draped West Front of the Capitol, Trump placed his left hand on one Bible […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.