#InaugurationDay: Donald Trump Signs First Law as U.S. President | WATCH
Forty-fifth president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has signed his first law as the nation’s number one citizen. Shortly after his inauguration on Friday, Trump signed the legislation allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. WATCH:
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG