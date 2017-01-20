#InaugurationDay: Donald Trump Signs First Law as U.S. President | WATCH

Forty-fifth president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has signed his first law as the nation’s number one citizen. Shortly after his inauguration on Friday, Trump signed the legislation allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. WATCH:

