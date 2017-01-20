Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#InaugurationDay: Donald Trump Signs First Law as U.S. President | WATCH

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  Forty-fifth president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has signed his first law as the nation’s number one citizen. Shortly after his inauguration on Friday, Trump signed the legislation allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. WATCH:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.