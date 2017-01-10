Human rights commission slams desecration of Cape Town – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Human rights commission slams desecration of Cape Town
Times LIVE
The South African Human Rights Commission has strongly condemned the desecration of two Cape Town mosques‚ saying it is considering pursuing its own investigation into the incidents. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. Muslims shocked …
Mosques desecration probe
MJC promises legal action after two mosques defaced in CT
Incidents of Islamophobia anger S. African Muslims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG