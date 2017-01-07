Include IPOB, MASSOB in probe panel of Southern Kaduna killings – CD tells NASS

The Campaign for Democracy has urged the National Assembly to include Pro-Biafra groups and other Igbo youths as members of the proposed panel to probe the recent killings in Southern Kaduna. The CD’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. DedeUzor, in a statement yesterday said that the involvement of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Movement for […]

The post Include IPOB, MASSOB in probe panel of Southern Kaduna killings – CD tells NASS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

