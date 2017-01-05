Include IPOB, MASSOB, others in proposed probe into Southern Kaduna kilings, NASS told

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—The Campaign for Democacy, CD, has urged the national assembly to include members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Igbo youths as members of the panel that would probe the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

CD said that although the investigation was still a proposal, but if the national assembly resumed from both the Christmas and New Year break and still decided to maintain its stand in probing the killings, it should include all pro-Biafra groups and Igbo youths in the exercise, to avoid being lopsided.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra state, CD’s National Publicity Secretary, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, said the massacre of over 800 Christians in Southern Kaduna required a thorough investigation to ascertain the brain behind such dastardly act, adding that the vow by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to set up a high-powered investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding such a high volume of killing of Christians was a step in the right direction.

CD recalled that since the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB; Chidiebere Onwudiwe, IPOB’s national coordinator; Benjamin Onwuka, leader of Biafra Zionists Movement, BZM whose over 100 members are currently languishing in various prison custodies, and other Igbo activists, no fewer than 2,000 Igbo youths had been killed by the Nigerian Army, under the so-called Rule-of-Engagement, RoE.

CD stated that the proposed investigation would definitely unmask those behind the massacre to be brought to book, adding, “it is on record that two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership has witnessed the highest number of killings of innocent Nigerians than the previous 17 years of uninterrupted democracy and past military administrations put together”.

Uzor therefore called on the United Nations, UN, International Criminal Court, ICC, the United States, US, other world bodies and their leaders to take note of such ‘man’s inhumanity to man’ being meted to defenceless Nigerians, go for pro-active measures to forestall future occurence and possibly bring all the perpetrators to book, since nobody is above the law.

The post Include IPOB, MASSOB, others in proposed probe into Southern Kaduna kilings, NASS told appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

