Increased GBTC Cap Values One Bitcoin At US$1,360

The Bitcoin Investment Trust is benefiting from the recent BTC price surge. Now that the publicly traded offering surpassed the US$200m market cap, things are looking very promising for GBTC. This news seems to indicate mainstream traders are flocking to GBTC over the past week. Publicly traded stocks have seen their fair share of problems … Continue reading Increased GBTC Cap Values One Bitcoin At US$1,360

The post Increased GBTC Cap Values One Bitcoin At US$1,360 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

