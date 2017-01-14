Incredible Features You Should Know About Donald Trump’s New Presidential Limo

Donald Trump is set to get a flash new motor when he takes over the Oval Office in a week.

A brand new version of The Beast will be handed over to the President-elect, set to debut on the day of his inauguration. The 4.5-ton car will be built on the same Kodiak chassis as President Obama’s official ride and will be stuffed full of state-of-the-art features.

Essentially a medical centre encased in a tank but disguised as a limousine, The Beast will be plated in 20cm thick armour strong enough to fend off armour-piercing bullets.

The luxurious interior may be less “bling” than the The Donald’s usual tastes, but will be sealed against chemical and biological attack. There will also be a life support machine and a blood supply inside the vehicle whenever it is in use.

An armour-plated undercarriage has also been installed to protect the 45th President from roadside bombs. Front-mounted tear gas cannons are just behind the bumper on the seven-seater motor – which will also have a shotgun on board.

The £1million vehicle will have specialist run-flat tyres partially made of Kevlar as well as reinforced rims. An updated communications system will also be installed.

A fleet of 12 identical models are reportedly being produced to replace the same number available to the Obamas.

The car will generally be used for journeys of a maximum half an hour and will follow the President around the world on Air Force One. Journeys longer than half an hour will generally be taken by air in the Presidential chopper, Marine One.