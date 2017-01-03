Pages Navigation Menu

Incredible moment 2-year-old boy saves twin brother after a dresser fell on him (Photo/video)

Toddler Brock Shoff was playing with his brother, Bowdy in the bedroom when a dresser tipped over onto him as the home’s surveillance cameras looked on.

What followed was an impressive feat of cool-headed action – and impressive strength – from the pint-sized superhero. Watch video after the cut….

