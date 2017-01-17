Incredible: Tailor cuts off man’s hand with cutlass in Lagos

Samson Onome, a tailor is standing trial on a two-count charge of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

A 34-year-old tailor, Samson Onome, who allegedly chopped off a man’s right hand with a cutlass during a fight, was on Tuesday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

He was, however, remanded in prison till Feb. 6.

Onome, of Celestial Area, Ilasan Housing Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

According to the prosecutor, Cpl. Friday Mameh, the accused had on Jan.11 at 8:00 p.m. at the above address, attempted to kill a man, Wale Badejo, by using a cutlass to cut off his right hand by the wrist.

The prosecutor also alleged that the accused inflicted injuries on Badejo’s head and left arm.

The offences contravened Sections 228(2) and 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 243 prescribes seven years for grievous hurt, while Section 228 (2) imposes life penalty on offenders.

The accused denied the charges and his lawyer, Mr Steven Opowara, urged the court to admit him to bail.

Mameh, however, objected to the bail application and urged the court to remand the accused in prison until the final determination of the case.

He said: “The charge against the defendant is attempted murder, whereby the defendant matcheted the victim all over the body and completely cut off his hand with intent to kill him.

“The victim is lying critically ill in the hospital.”

In his ruling, Magistrate B. A. Shonuga, who upheld the prosecutor’s argument, said:“In view of the degree of injury inflicted on the victim, who is lying critically ill in the hospital, the defendant is hereby remanded in prison.

“The prosecution is ordered to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice,” he said.

The case was adjourned to Feb. 6.

