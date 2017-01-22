‘India, a hotbed for next solar revolution’ – Khabar India
Khabar India
'India, a hotbed for next solar revolution'
As India sets ambitious target for renewable energy sector growth, a number of opportunities have opened up. These include inverters, back up facilities, smart grids, net metering, distribution management systems for large solar parks, and Green Energy …
Solar energy grid parity could come by 2022 or 2023
Onuoha: With 50% of CBN Power Intervention Funds, Renewable Energy Can Generate 10000MW
The launch of new and renewable energy projects in 2017
