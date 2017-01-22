Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘India, a hotbed for next solar revolution’ – Khabar India

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Khabar India

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'India, a hotbed for next solar revolution'
Khabar India
As India sets ambitious target for renewable energy sector growth, a number of opportunities have opened up. These include inverters, back up facilities, smart grids, net metering, distribution management systems for large solar parks, and Green Energy …
Solar energy grid parity could come by 2022 or 2023The Hankyoreh
Onuoha: With 50% of CBN Power Intervention Funds, Renewable Energy Can Generate 10000MWNigeria Today
The launch of new and renewable energy projects in 2017Daily News Egypt

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.