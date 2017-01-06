India expects growth to slow to 7.1%

KOLKATA—India said its economic expansion could slow to 7.1% in the year ending March 31 from 7.6% a year earlier, though analysts warned that this estimate probably doesn’t reflect the full impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move in November to cancel almost 90% of the country’s cash. The projection for gross domestic product was…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post India expects growth to slow to 7.1% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

