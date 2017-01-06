India expects growth to slow to 7.1%
KOLKATA—India said its economic expansion could slow to 7.1% in the year ending March 31 from 7.6% a year earlier, though analysts warned that this estimate probably doesn’t reflect the full impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move in November to cancel almost 90% of the country’s cash. The projection for gross domestic product was…
