India Re-arrests Nigerian Drug Convict after He Escaped From Police Custody

A Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro, who escaped from police custody in India last Monday, has been re-arrested. Okoro, 35, was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police. ANC sources told The Times of India that Okoro was arrested from the Navi Mumbai area, from where he was planning to flee to Mangalore […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

