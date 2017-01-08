Pages Navigation Menu

Indian police nab Nigerian drug convict who escaped from their cell

A Nigerian drug convict, John Okoro, who fled from police custody in India last Monday, has been re-arrested. Okoro, 35, was re-arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police. ANC sources told The Times of India that Okoro was arrested from the Navi Mumbai area, from where he was planning to flee to Mangalore by a private bus.

